AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers of a big light display in Aurora hope to raise money for the Autism Society of Colorado on Colorado Gives Day. The display named “It’s a Wonderful Light” is located at 4822 South Picadilly Court.
The display features 50,000 lights as a tribute to creator Corey Christiansen’s two young children who both have autism. The display’s #SPREADLIGHT campaign promotes greater awareness for the autism community.
Visitors can donate to the Autism Society of Colorado, an organization that helped the Christiansen family when their children were first diagnosed. All donations will benefit ASC’s Autism Navigation Center and Parent Support Groups.
How to Donate:
- Text “SPREADLIGHT” to 44321
- Visit wonderfullights.weebly.com
It’s a Wonderful Light has already raised nearly $8,000 this season and hopes to raise $15,000 for the autism community by the New Year.