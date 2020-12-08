Research Shows Many Colorado Minorities Are Hesitant of Coronavirus VaccineAmericans could start receiving the coronavirus vaccine later this month, but research shows a large number of minorities aren’t interested.

2 minutes ago

Boys & Girls Clubs Working To Keep Families Whole During PandemicThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have been filling as many gaps as possible for the families they serve including Christmas presents.

4 minutes ago

Nearly All Recommendations Accepted In Independent Monitor Report About ProtestsDenver Police Chief Paul Pazen told reporters, "This was unprecedented, we needed every officer to prevent and reduce the level of violence we were seeing."

4 minutes ago

Aurora City Council Gives Initial Approval To Marijuana DeliveryPeople who live in Aurora might soon be able to order marijuana from the comfort of their home. The Aurora City Council voted 8-2 on Monday night in favor of cannabis delivery in the city. The ordinance requires a second vote on Dec. 21. If it passes, retail marijuana delivery could become legal in the city by early next year.

41 minutes ago

One More Warm Day Before Cold ArrivesWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

1 hour ago

A Colorado Business Is Among Those On Oprah's Favorite Things List This Year!A local athletic legging company called ICONI has made it on Oprah's list this year.

1 hour ago