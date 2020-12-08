AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People who live in Aurora might soon be able to order marijuana from the comfort of their home. The Aurora City Council voted 8-2 on Monday night in favor of cannabis delivery in the city.
The ordinance requires a second vote on Dec. 21. If it passes, retail marijuana delivery could become legal in the city by early next year.
Stores would be allowed to deliver retail marijuana products to homes in Aurora along with other jurisdictions that allow marijuana delivery. Similarly, businesses in outside jurisdictions that allow retail marijuana delivery may do so in Aurora.
Deliveries would be allowed between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m with the following daily limits per customer:
- 1 ounce of retail marijuana
- No more than 8 grams of retail marijuana concentrate
- Retail marijuana products containing no more than 80 ten milligram servings of THC
Stores would be required to obtain a delivery permit through the Aurora Marijuana Enforcement Division. Aurora retailers would have the option to use their own delivery system or hire third-party distributers. Outside distributers would be required to have a social equity license for the first three years of the program.
The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recently unveiled a draft ordinance to create a Denver Marijuana Delivery Program. If approved, the city hopes to begin issuing delivery permits by July 1 to medical or retail marijuana stores.
In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill legalizing marijuana delivery in the state. Rep. Jonathan Singer, of Longmont, who sponsored the bill, cited numerous reports by CBS4 for exposing the black market for pot delivery. Those stories included undercover employees of CBS4 meeting marijuana sellers who were using Craigslist and other internet sites.