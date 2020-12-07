BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Monoliths are popping up all over the country, and all over the world. The first one was in a remote part of Utah, and it mysteriously (or maybe not so mysteriously) disappeared sometime after it was put up. Then a Coloradan on the Eastern Plains drew some attention for putting one up as a joke next to the Air and Space Port.
In the past few days a new one appeared in Chautauqua Park in Boulder next to a trail. So far it’s not clear how it got there. Then a second monolith showed up outside a taco shop in Boulder as well.
McDevitt Taco Supply’s owners say they have no idea where it came from, but they’d definitely like to know.
The monolith in Utah was discovered late in November and officials said there was “no obvious indication” of who put it in the remote part of the desert.