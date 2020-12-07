DENVER (CBS4) – After a very warm and dry weekend with plenty of sunshine we’ll see more of the same for the first half of the new week. Colorado remains under a big ridge of high pressure and that will keep afternoon temperatures running some 10 to 20 degrees above normal for most areas.

If you’re hoping for more seasonal weather then hang tight, there is a change on the horizon. You can see it on the current jet stream map.

There are two features we are following closely. One is an area of low pressure over California that is cut-off from the main jet stream. The second is just off the northwest coast of the United States.

These two features will drift around a little bit over the next few days before starting to move east toward the middle of the week. By Thursday they will be close enough to Colorado to increase the moisture over the state and that means clouds will be on the increase.

By Friday the two features will join up to make one big trough of lower pressure over the Rocky Mountains. That means it will turn colder both in Colorado and for most of the nation over the upcoming weekend.

It also means snow will return to the state, both in the mountains and potentially across some of our lower elevations. Right now we just have a chance for flurries in Denver’s forecast by late Friday and early Saturday.