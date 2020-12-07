DENVER (CBS4) – This pandemic has not only been tough for health care workers at hospitals, but for thousands who help people live independently at home.

“In the kitchen I cook, I clean, I organize stuff,” said Jerry Smith.

Smith has been a home health care worker for 15 years. As a home health care worker, she helps people who have a chronic illness, or can’t get around on their own.

“They can’t do anything for themselves, they can’t shower, they can’t brush their teeth,” she explained

People like her may be needed now more than ever, yet, she feels workers like her are being overlooked.

“No hazard pay, we put in hours and hours, and no salaries,” she said.

Some have even quit from burnout.

“It’s hard for us, and we’re trying to fight this virus, everything is so expensive, hand sanitizer, gas,” she said.

She would like state representatives to take on a discussion about low pay, she told CBS4, many workers get paid a little more than Colorado minimum wage, $13.00.

“And we actually are their joy because if we don’t come in and help them, these people are lonely, we’re also their companions,” she said.

Many workers have to travel from one client to another to make 40 hours a week.

“We’re not nurses, and we’re not CNAs, we’re just regular people trying to make a living, helping to take care of people’s loved ones.”

That’s why she’s advocating that home health care workers get better benefits because if that doesn’t happen, she’s worried more will leave the profession.