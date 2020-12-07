Denver Fire Is Looking Into How A Fire Started At A Homeless CampThe fire happened at Colfax and Gilpin, no one was hurt.

5 minutes ago

Multiple Vehicles In Castle Rock Egged, Police InvestigatingHas your property been egged recently? You're not alone. The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vehicles being vandalized with eggs.

7 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: CHSAA Delays 'Season B' Sports As Coronavirus Cases RiseThe start of Season B sports in Colorado has been delayed. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said that a letter, sent by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, indicates that the season will not be permitted to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.

28 minutes ago

Surveillance Photos Released Of Thanksgiving Burglars In Broomfield's Anthem NeighborhoodTwo people who are responsible for a burglary in Broomfield are at large, and police are asking for the public's help finding them. The two people, who both appear to be men, were captured on camera during the burglary. One was wearing a face mask and the other was not.

28 minutes ago

Dr. Dave Hnida: President-Elect Joe Biden's Plan For 100 Day National Mask Mandate 'Would Save 200,000 Lives'CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida spoke about the possibility of a national mask mandate.

1 hour ago

How To Keep Those Healthy Habits Going Over The HolidaysA study from the New England Journal of Medicine estimates most adults gain close to a pound during the holiday season.

1 hour ago