FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died after being shot at a motel in Fort Lupton on Saturday. Police responded to the KC Motel on 1st Street at around 3 p.m.
Officers found the man before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
They are now looking for two persons of interest who they identify as Preston Cordova, 21, and Sierra Maes, 26.
If you know where they are or have more information about the shooting you’re asked to call the Fort Lupton Police Department dispatch at 720-652-4222.
The victim has not been identified.