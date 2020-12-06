Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Food insecurity was only exacerbated by the coronavirus for many people and families in Denver. The first community refrigerator aims to elevate that problem.
Organizers set it up outside of the Mutiny Information Cafe on South Broadway. It was designed and painted by local artists.
Sandra Belat, the founder, says the fridge is stocked by the community and free of charge for anyone who needs it.
“They just walk up, open the door, and there’s food for them. So people from the community get to take care of one another by either preparing meals or bringing fresh produce for people to cook their own meals,” said Belat.
The goal is to place more refrigerators in the Sunnyside and Five Points neighborhoods next week.