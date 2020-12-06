Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will close one lane of Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs going west through the mountain corridor. The closure is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The closure will also be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.
CDOT warns drivers heading into the mountains might traffic delays.
Crews are working on the new westbound express lane during the day in an effort to take advantage of good weather.
Drivers should expect one lane to be closed between exits 240 and 238.