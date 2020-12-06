Drew Lock Fined By Denver Broncos, Says Missing Last Week's Game 'Hurt My Heart, Hurt My Soul'As Kendall Hinton was thrusted into the starting quarterback role for the Broncos last week, the team's full-time starter was watching the blowout loss from home.

COVID In Colorado: Parents Upset After Football Championships Moved To PuebloA coronavirus hot spot and very limited capacity is riling up Colorado parents as the state football championships get underway.

Former CU Buffs Linebacker Coach Brian Cabral Talks About Nate Landman's Spectacular SeasonThe Dick Butkus Award is annually given to college football’s top linebacker. The finalists will be announced on Dec. 7 and the winner will be determined on or before Dec. 22.

Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus FansThe Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.

Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy TraskThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.