ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An early morning 911 call about an assault in Adams County led to a SWAT situation that ended about six hours later. Deputies responded to a trailer home near 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They say the man inside was possibly armed with a gun when they arrived. They tried to make contact with him, but the man barricaded himself.
A crisis team was sent in, and at some point during the ordeal, investigators say the suspect fired at them from inside the home.
The SWAT team then breached the home and took the suspect into custody. They say there were no injuries.