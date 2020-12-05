DENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic and all the rules and regulations designed to stop the spread of the virus has changed the way Coloradans do business. Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is no exception.

“We’ve used this as an opportunity I think as most have to turn this into something positive,” said Greg Grady the Senior General Manager for the restaurant.

Dining here is about more than just chops and cheesecake. It’s about atmosphere. Something that was tough to create for a lot of people with capacity limits.

That is until they got a little help from the city of Lone Tree.

“The city reached out, and they told us our options, and that they had purchased igloos with a PPP loan.”

With a small budget and some creative thinking the city decided to buy 40 igloos to give to restaurants for winter outdoor dining.

“We knew with the cold weather coming on that we really wanted to help,” said Jackie Millet the Mayor of Lone Tree. “Small businesses are at the heart of all of our communities, and I think they have been hit particularly hard by the COVID pandemic.”

That’s not to say the city is taking the regulations lightly.

“We do really take this virus seriously in our community, but we do really want to make sure folks feel safe when they come here.”

Perry’s got four igloos and have equipped them with Christmas lights and heaters to create a unique Colorado outdoor dining experience. So far people seem to like the idea.

“They’re an absolute hit,” said Grady. “We have a full booking every night for them.”