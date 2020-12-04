Comments
(CBS4) – The Salvation Army red kettle campaign for people to “help rescue Christmas for their neighbors in need” is going virtual this year. Due to coronavirus, you’ll see fewer of those bell ringers outside stores.
The Salvation Army is hoping instead you’ll make a donation to their efforts to help those who are struggling financially online at denvermetroredkettle.org. That’s especially as they see a huge jump in need due to the pandemic.
All donations made at denvermetroredkettle.org will go towards the Salvation Army’s efforts in the Denver metro area.