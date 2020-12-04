LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood responded to a robbery at an Ulta Beauty store in Belmar on Friday afternoon that ended in a deadly crash that killed an innocent driver.
Officers said the suspects sped away from the Ulta store located at 489 S. Wadsworth Blvd. when they saw officers arriving. A short time later the suspect vehicle, a red Mitsubishi sedan, crashed with another vehicle, a silver Honda Civic on Harlan between 1st and 2nd Avenues.
Copter4 flew over the crash scene which showed both the Mitsubishi and the Honda with severe damage at Harlan and 1st.
The driver of the silver Honda, an adult male, died in the crash. The three robbery suspects in the Mitsubishi suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
The deceased has not been identified.