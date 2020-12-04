CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.

First up is the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 23 followed by a Christmas night game against the LA Clippers for a playoff rematch.

Denver faces the Houston Rockets the following Monday before they begin visiting teams on the road.

LINK: Denver Nuggets First Half Schedule

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply