DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.
Aaaaand we back! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1KCTTjgsJo
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 4, 2020
First up is the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 23 followed by a Christmas night game against the LA Clippers for a playoff rematch.
Denver faces the Houston Rockets the following Monday before they begin visiting teams on the road.