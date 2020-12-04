Gary Pedigo Sr., Veteran Of Westminster's Fire And Police Departments, Dies Of Complications From COVIDThe law enforcement community and firefighting team in the City of Westminster is mourning the loss of Gary Pedigo Sr., an exceptionally long serving member of both the police and fire departments. He died from health complications of coronavirus on Wednesday.

5 minutes ago

Michael Hughes Arrested After Shots Fired In Direction Of Several Police Officers In FountainPolice the Colorado Springs area have arrested Michael Hughes on suspicion of being responsible for shooting at a group of police officers from a vehicle in Fountain on Wednesday night.

6 minutes ago

COVID In Greeley: JBS Plant Sends Home At-Risk Workers With Pay During Coronavirus Case SurgeThe JBS Beef Plant in Greeley has sent home hundreds of at-risk workers due to rising coronavirus cases. About 200 employees considered vulnerable are receiving full pay while on leave until COVID cases drop, according to the Wall Street Journal.

6 minutes ago

1 Dead After Crash Involving Lakewood Robbery SuspectsPolice in Lakewood responded to a robbery at an Ulta Beauty store in Belmar on Friday afternoon that ended in a deadly crash that killed an innocent driver.

14 minutes ago

A Judge Has Set A $5 Million Dollar Cash Bond For Accused Murderer Steve PankeyA $5 million bond has been set for an Idaho man charged in a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado. It involved the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews from her home.

15 minutes ago

Colorado Has Its Own Monolith In Watkins, There Is No Mystery Behind This One ThoughA head mechanic at Mile High Aircraft Service built it just for fun.

2 hours ago