DENVER (CBS4) – Several viewers called the CBS4 newsroom on Friday night after spotting dozens of lights over the Denver metro area. Before you get excited, no it is not a UFO.
The trail of lights in the sky are actually a satellite constellation called Starlink. SpaceX started the project to deliver high speed broadband internet to remote locations.
SpaceX is a private American aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company has launched hundreds of satellites into an orbit about 180 miles above Earth. The satellites can be visible to observers under clear, dark skies.