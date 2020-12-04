(CBS4) – When the Denver Broncos take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, they will have extra incentive to pull off the upset victory. The players will wear custom-designed cleats to highlight the various causes and nonprofit organizations they support in the annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. For the fifth consecutive season, players across the NFL have participated in the campaign.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick will represent the Sarcoma Foundation of America. He’s looking to raise awareness about the disease that took the life of his father two years ago.

“My dad was a guy that brought a smile to everybody’s face and brought that positivity,” Patrick said. “I felt like he prepared me for it, so when it happened, I already knew what he wanted for me and that’s to always keep family first and make sure our family is good no matter what.”

Safety Justin Simmons will support Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Justin Simmons Foundation. Both are centered on the youth with his foundation geared to empower and educate the next generation.

“I’ve always been a big proponent for our youth because they’re our future, Simmons said. “As you saw on the cleats, it even says, ‘Our youth are our future.’ I feel like it’s important to invest in them as such. You never know what someone is going to grow up to be and how much influence they’re going to have on the next generation. Just trying to have everyone start off on an equal ground.”

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats in the 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction until Dec. 18, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes. All funds raised are being donated to players’ selected charities.

The Broncos (4-7) play the Chiefs (10-1) on Sunday at 6:20 p.m.