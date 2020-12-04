BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon. Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect, who left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers said the suspect walked into the Citywide Bank located at 1611 Canyon Boulevard around 5 p.m. The suspect demanded money from the teller before leaving the bank on foot.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black beanie with a yellow stitched emblem and a grey face mask.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective H. Frey at 303-441-3369 reference case 20-11386. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.