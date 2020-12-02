COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado family has been reunited with its dog after the animal was stolen from their home on Monday and police helped them find it. Colorado Springs Police said a suspect is at large in the case and that an investigation is ongoing.
The theft of the dog took place early Monday morning. The family was home when the burglar broke in and got away with the animal.
“The suspect fled with the dog and tried to hide the dog, but we were able to locate it and get it back home,” police wrote on Tuesday in an email to CBS4. They said they partnered with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in the case.
The dog was back home with its owners later in the day on Monday.
Police said it’s likely a second degree burglary charge will be pursued in the case.
On Facebook CSPD shared a photo of an officer who was involved in the case holding the fluffy dog and wrote “Somedays, even the fluffiest & furriest residents need our help.”