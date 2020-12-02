FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic had a chance to share a hug on Wednesday at Spring Creek Healthcare Center. The Fort Collins nursing facility built a “hug tunnel” with protective gear, allowing residents to safely embrace family and friends.
The facility held an outdoor Holiday Hugs event on Wednesday with live music. Residents had an opportunity to step up to a clear plastic curtain with arms to hug their loved ones.
Organizers said social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a large toll on older adults and people living in long-term care settings. Some residents have gone for more than 250 days without hugging their family and friends.
Spring Creek partnered with the Long-Term Care Subcommittee for the Colorado Health Equity Resource Group to build the hug tunnel.
