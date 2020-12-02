CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Dating during a global pandemic brings its own unique challenges. If you’re dating in Denver, there is a silver lining. The city was recently ranked third in the nation for singles.

A new study from personal finance website Wallethub compared 182 U.S. cities across three metrics: economics, fun/recreation and dating opportunities. Researchers divided those metrics into 32 categories, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the most favorable for singles.

Madison, Wisconsin, came in first place with a score of 66.48 followed by Atlanta with 65.51 and Denver with 63.14. Denver’s economy was ranked 108th and the city’s fun and recreation was ranked 28th in the nation.

(credit: Wallethub)

The study’s data set ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal. Researchers also found that Denver has the highest gender balance among singles in the country.

(credit: Wallethub)

To read the full study, visit wallethub.com.

 

