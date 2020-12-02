DENVER (CBS4) – After a Federal Aviation Administration employee tested positive for COVID-19, a ground stop was put into effect at Denver International Airport for a short time on Tuesday. Following that, a ground delay for incoming flights was put into place. That led to some late arrivals for flights in the afternoon and early evening.
The FAA told CBS4 the ground stop lasted from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It was apparently initiated after the positive test result came in the previous day. The FAA then cleaned one of their facilities at the airport and that led to the ground delay for the incoming flights. By 5:45 p.m. that delay was lifted and the cleaning was completed.
FAA.GOV LINK: FAA Facilities Affected by COVID-19
It’s not clear what the role of the FAA employee who tested positive is. From the FAA.gov’s website it appears they worked in DIA’s TRACON facility. TRACON stands for Terminal Radar Approach Control Facilities.
Information About Flights Delays At Denver International Airport
