DENVER (CBS4)– With most children learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic, many students aren’t getting the meals they typically would at school. The Colorado Food Cluster is made up of local organizations to help the rising need.

Many school districts are offering free meal programs to their students during remote learning but not every family has the resources to get the meals.

The Colorado Food Cluster delivers not one, but seven days worth of free meals and snacks to students in Denver. The group delivers about 37,000 pounds of food to 2,500 students each week. Their goal is to feed 15,000 students a week by the end of the year.

Each delivery offers more than just food. There’s also a scannable QR code one each box for online learning and enrichment activities.

“The goal was to provide a whole child experience, which means social and emotional learning, economic stuff, nutritious foods… so how can we provide multilayer support in that house, especially during the pandemic. One of them is social justice, like how do families speak up and be able to learn and help provide more opportunity within their household,” said Dom Barrera with Colorado Food Cluster.

The Colorado Food Cluster is actively recruiting other school districts to take part in the program. The group is hoping to help people who may have lost their jobs due to the pandemic because they are hiring delivery drivers.

LINK: Colorado Food Cluster