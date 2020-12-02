Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – A 55-foot-tall Engleman spruce from Colorado is now brightening the west lawn at the White House. The tree was decorated and lit for the holidays on Wednesday.
The 82-year-old tree came from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests near Montrose. It was harvested on Nov. 5 and made the cross-country trek to Washington, D.C.
It made a few stops along the way, including Denver, so the public could see it. Fifteen days and 1,500 miles later, it arrived at the west lawn on Nov. 20.
Colorado delegation was on hand for the lighting Wednesday evening.
This is the fourth Colorado tree to be chosen as the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
Danielle, that’s the US Capitol, not the White House, FYI.