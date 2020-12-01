Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Tay Anderson, a member of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, is recovering after he collapsed while shopping at Target on Monday. Family members sent out a tweet from his account saying he had severe chest pains.
Anderson was reportedly in stable condition and having medical tests done.
Family members thanked staff in the Target and the EMTs for their help.
— Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) December 1, 2020
Best wishes, Tay. Hope the cause is found and corrected.
At firsthought it might be “sticker shock”. But not aTarget witheir good prices.