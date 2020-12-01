CBS4 INVESTIGATESDPS changes work-from-home accommodation rules, some teachers consider leaving district
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Public Schools, Tay Anderson

DENVER (CBS4) – Tay Anderson, a member of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, is recovering after he collapsed while shopping at Target on Monday. Family members sent out a tweet from his account saying he had severe chest pains.

Anderson was reportedly in stable condition and having medical tests done.

Tay Anderson (credit: CBS)

Family members thanked staff in the Target and the EMTs for their help.

Jesse Sarles

  1. Robert Gift says:
    December 1, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Best wishes, Tay. Hope the cause is found and corrected.
    At firsthought it might be “sticker shock”. But not aTarget witheir good prices.

