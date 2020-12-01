Comments
(CBS4) — Sports betting in Colorado has been legal since the spring and each month, we see a new record amount of tax dollars collected from it.
October’s numbers were over 90% higher than September.
The Colorado Department of Revenue says people wagered more than $210 million.
The total taxes collected from that is just more than $824,000.
Most people are betting on football. That was the top sport that raked in the most money, followed by basketball and NCAA football.