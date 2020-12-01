DENVER (CBS4) – Dating during a global pandemic brings its own unique challenges. If you’re dating in Denver, there is a silver lining. The city was recently ranked third in the nation for singles.
A new study from personal finance website Wallethub compared 182 U.S. cities across three metrics: economics, fun/recreation and dating opportunities. Researchers divided those metrics into 32 categories, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the most favorable for singles.
Madison, Wisconsin came in first place with a score of 66.48 followed by Atlanta, Georgia with 65.51 and Denver with 63.14. Denver’s economy was ranked 108th and the city’s fun and recreation was ranked 28th in the nation.
The study’s data set ranged from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal. Researchers also found that Denver has the highest gender balance among singles in the country.
To read the full study, visit wallethub.com.