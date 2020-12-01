FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police have arrested Brian Townsend, 35, in the death of 30-year-old Adam Clouser. Clouser was stabbed multiple times and found on North College Avenue, near East Vine Drive, on Nov. 21. Police believe he had been dead for two days before his body was discovered.
Detectives determined that the two men got into an argument on the afternoon of Nov. 19. They believe Townsend stabbed Clouser and left him to die.
Townsend was arrested on Monday and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the charge of first degree murder.
“Our detectives worked nonstop to gather evidence and locate the suspect in this case,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “While nothing can reverse the devastating impact of violent crimes like this, we remain committed to seeking justice and finding answers for families.”
Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at (970) 416-2645. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.