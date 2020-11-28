DENVER (CBS4) – It’s shaping up to be a spectacular Small Business Saturday around Colorado with sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year. Get out and support your favorite local shops, and maybe even consider going to explore some nearby towns and making it a fun little venture.
After a pretty tranquil day the wind will pick up by tonight and overnight as a cold front moves in from the north. It is moisture-starved so we are not expecting any precipitation with it. But it will bring a wind shift and some colder air for tomorrow. High temperatures on Sunday will be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees cooler than today.
After the cooler weather on Sunday we will warm up again for Monday. Then another cold front is expected sometime on Tuesday. Right now it looks like this one will bring a chance for snow back into the mountains and maybe even a little to Denver and some of the lower elevations by early Wednesday.
It’s important to note that our confidence level is extremely low in what will happen mid-week. The is a lot of uncertainty in exactly how the upper-level wind pattern will evolve so stay tuned for updates.