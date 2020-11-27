Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A train derailment north of Wellington in Larimer County is being investigated. One person was injured in the incident that happened on Friday night.
The derailment happened on Rawhide Power Plant property. There were a total of three crew members on the train when it derailed. One person was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The train was empty but there was an oil leak. What caused the train to go off the tracks is being investigated.
It is unclear how many train cars derailed. Wellington is about 70 miles north of Denver.