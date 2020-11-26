Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were killed in a plane crash on Thursday afternoon near the Telluride Regional Airport. The single-engine Vans RV-4 airplane crashed about a half-mile east of the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Investigators said the aircraft was preparing to land at the airport when it crashed. The two people who died were the only occupants onboard. Their names have not been released.
Members of the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department/EMS, and the San Miguel County Coroner are working to recover the victims.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.