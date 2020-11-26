PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– There are so many patients with coronavirus in Pueblo that hospitals, ambulances and first responders could soon be overwhelmed. The Pueblo Fire Department went under non-transport protocols on Wednesday night.
In a tweet, the fire department explained the protocols, “Patients with mild symptoms will be advised to stay home with guidance on self-care. Hospitals may need to deny entry depending on how severe the symptoms are.”
Colorado hospitals are pushed to the brink of capacity. Pueblo emergency response agencies are under non-transport protocols, meaning some patients with mild symptoms will be advised to stay at home with guidance on self-care. Hospitals may need to deny entry to… pic.twitter.com/dnUFV59Jjy
— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) November 25, 2020
The department urged people to still call 911 for emergencies or seek medical care in the event of an injury or need. They also thanked them for their patience and understanding.
Pueblo County is under Level Red- Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 dial.