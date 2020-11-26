DENVER (CBS4)– The 20th annual Christkindl Market is open for the season and the Thanksgiving holiday. The market is located in Civic Center Park where the vendors can spread out along the promenade for good social distancing practices.
The market features all the Old World traditions that visitors have come to love, like mulled spiced wine, German beers, European foods, and high quality vendors. Organizers have replaced the Festival Hall tent with a canopy of lights and entertainment on the Greek Amphitheater stage.
Denver’s Christkindl Market closed at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving but will be open on Friday. Hours for the seasonal market are Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23.
The Christkindl Market is one of hundreds of activities going on this holiday season, you can go to milehighholidays.com to explore the options.