LOVELAND, Colo. – Thousands of northern Colorado residents will have a full-course Thanksgiving meal on Thursday thanks to Citipointe Church and Betta Gumbo in Loveland. The two groups teamed up to make the meals and distribute them after the local VFW chapter was unable to do their annual giveaway.

Due to COVID-19, the VFW post was unable to put together the meals as they have done in years past. Betta Gumbo owner Clay Caldwell said he read about the issue in a local paper and decided to step up and take over the mission.

“People are hurting,” Caldwell told CBS4’S Dillon Thomas.

Even as local restaurants struggle to maintain their financial footing during the pandemic, Caldwell said it was on his mind to make sure his community would be fed.

“Even when times are hard for us, that gives us purpose to keep fighting,” Caldwell said.

More than 75 volunteers served hundreds of hours to compile supplies and food, prepare it, assemble it and distribute to the population. Citipointe Church pastor Aaron Lucas said his church was happy to play a role in making sure this tradition continued, especially amid the uncertain financial times many are unexpectedly living in.

“Obviously, you have a lot of people in financial crisis. A lot of businesses shutting down, so there is a major need,” Lucas said. “Over 2,000 meals are being dished out.”

Meals were given to anyone who said they were in need. The full-course meals were served cold to first responders and those experiencing financial difficulties. Warm individual meals were given to those experiencing homelessness.

April Russell recently lost her job due to the pandemic. She said the virus was impeding on her ability to celebrate the holiday fully with family, and the lack of work was causing financial struggles in her household.

“I lost my job due to COVID,” she said.

Fighting off tears, Russell thanked the volunteers for helping her secure a nutritious meal free of charge. She drove from Fort Collins to pick up the meal, and said now her and her fiancé would have one small dose of tradition to cling on to.

“It is a beautiful break from reality, being able to breathe and know there is food on the table,” Russell said. “They’re blessing so many families, they don’t even know how much.”

“You’re going to be alright. You’re going to get through this,” Caldwell told Russell as he handed her a full pumpkin pie.

Lucas said, while the meals were going to provide nutrition, he also prayed they provided much more.

“My hope is in Jesus Christ. But, if hope can come in a meal for Thanksgiving, then that is incredible and can make a huge difference for many families,” Lucas said.

“You can make a difference by helping one person. If everybody helps one we will get through this… we will remind people that humanity has to remain number one,” Caldwell said.