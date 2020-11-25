DENVER (CBS4) – Artists created a new mural to honor frontline workers in Colorado as a third wave of coronavirus sweeps across the country. The mural, called “Healthcare Angels,” was unveiled inside Denver Health on Wednesday.
It features a doctor, nurse and housekeeper.
Local artist Austin Zucchini Fowler is behind the creation. He says it’s important to honor the work of those in our hospitals.
“To be able to display them as our heroes and give them thanks for their efforts now and always is the inspiration for this piece,” Fowler said. “I hope that they feel a sense of strength and support from the image.”
While Fowler has other murals across the city, this is his first one inside of a hospital.
Many artists are tied directly to the pandemic and social justice movements from this summer. CBS4 shares how art offers support, starts conversations and pushes for change in a Thanksgiving Day special report, “4 The Arts: Art Activism in Colorado.”
Watch the special at 6:30 p.m.