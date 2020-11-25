Comments
This public order comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Colorado with several counties moving into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Eagle County is currently in Level Orange but surrounded by Level Red counties Summit and Routt.
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County is requiring a permit for any gathering with 10 or more people. The public health order states that any event, pubic or private, with more than two households must submit a formal request.
Those requests will be reviewed within a week of submission. This permitting process will continue for any event meeting the criteria through the end of the year.
If Eagle County doesn’t flip the bird to this unenforceable claptrap they should be renamed Chicken County.