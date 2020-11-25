CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)–

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County is requiring a permit for any gathering with 10 or more people. The public health order states that any event, pubic or private, with more than two households must submit a formal request.

This public order comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Colorado with several counties moving into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Eagle County is currently in Level Orange but surrounded by Level Red counties Summit and Routt.

Those requests will be reviewed within a week of submission. This permitting process will continue for any event meeting the criteria through the end of the year.

  1. TomTancredoFan says:
    November 25, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    If Eagle County doesn’t flip the bird to this unenforceable claptrap they should be renamed Chicken County.

