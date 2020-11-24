DENVER (CBS4) – Typically Thanksgiving is a big week for charities to give food to those in need. This year, the need for healthy volunteers is just as great as the need for food.

“I’m just coming down here to help out, I got the day off, and I got an email that they needed some help,” Richele Barta said.

At The Epworth Foundation, the organization is trying to continue the legacy of Daddy Bruce Randolph who served food to thousands every Thanksgiving in Denver.

“I know due to COVID that people felt safer driving, but we really needed help with packing the boxes,” Xiomara Yanique, Epworth Foundation Program Coordinator said.

The foundation has helped to carry on the tradition after Bruce Randolph’s passing. Yanique told CBS4 that the spread of COVID-19 has made it tougher to recruit volunteers in person.

“When The Epworth Foundation took it over, we did it with a little twist, we’re still feeding people but instead of getting people food to eat for the day, we make a box full of food where they will be able to feed up to a family of 8,” Xiomara said.

Until Thanksgiving Day, the Epworth Foundation could use more volunteers help and even answer phones from those struggling to buy food.

“And that way, they can enjoy the food in their own home, and they still get fed Thanksgiving in his legacy,” Yanqiue added.

The Epworth Foundation isn’t the only one in need of help, the Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Denver as well as other missions are also in need of volunteers over the next few weeks.