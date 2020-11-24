DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department ordered 5 Douglas County restaurants to close this week. Health officials said the restaurants violated the current public health order, which prohibits indoor dining.
The following restaurants were ordered to close:
- The Office Bar and Kitchen, 230 3rd St., Castle Rock
- The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Whisky Lodge, 3911 Ambrosia St., Castle Rock
- The Gym Co Tavern, 18951 Mainstreet, Parker
- Tailgate Tavern and Grill, 19552 Mainstreet, Parker
Douglas County is one of nearly two dozen counties under Level Red restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Restaurants in Level Red counties are prohibited from offering dine-in service.
The restaurants are allowed to offer takeout and single-family seating outdoors. Last call at restaurants is 8 p.m. under Level Red restrictions.
TCHD said the restaurants must close immediately and stay closed until health officials determine they are in compliance with the public health order.