DENVER (CBS4) – November is usually Denver’s fourth snowiest month of the year. This year it took until the final week of the month to get the first official measurable snow.

As of early Tuesday morning, the official snowfall for the city was 2.0 inches although the vast majority of neighborhoods around the Denver area has measured much more. The highest snow totals as of early Tuesday morning where on the west and northwest sides of the metro area mainly in Jefferson County. Golden had reported 7.5 inches and parts of Lakewood reported about the same.

Elsewhere there was about 4 inches measured in downtown Denver while areas along the Palmer Divide that tend to get higher amounts of snow generally saw less. Castle Rock was reporting only 2.5 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The snow was heavy and wet which is unusual for November. Typically Colorado gets light and fluffy snow in the colder months but unusually mild temperatures Monday night helped increase water content in the snow. The result was a slick and slow commute Tuesday morning with numerous spinouts across the metro area.

Skies will gradually clear during the afternoon on Tuesday allowing for partial sunshine. Wednesday and most of Thanksgiving will be dry before another chance for snow Thursday night. Unlike the storm that arrived Monday night, the storm for Thursday night will be moisture-starved meaning there should be very little snow at lower elevations and accumulation is not expected.