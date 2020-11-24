Comments
(AP) – Without crowds roaring, some salty language occasionally gets broadcast during the NFL 2020 season, like it did in the Dolphins-Broncos game on Sunday.
With the play clock about to expire, Denver had to call timeout just 37 seconds into its first drive, and left guard Dalton Risner threw his hands up in frustration and dropped an f-bomb for all to hear.
Yes, even over the din of 5,351 fans, the last crowd that will be allowed into Empower Field at Mile High this season because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Colorado.
