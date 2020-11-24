CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:CDPHE, Colorado News, Coronavirus, COVID

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials said on Tuesday that an estimated 1 in 41 Coloradans has COVID-19. Experts warned ahead of Thanksgiving that gatherings of more than 10 people from different households have a 1 in 5 chance of spreading the virus.

(credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

On Monday, the state surpassed 200,000 cases reported since the pandemic began. Epidemiologists said daily deaths from COVID-19 could double in the next several weeks if the rate of transmission doesn’t slow.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appears to be leveling off, but health officials said they are concerned about a possible spike after the Thanksgiving holiday.

RELATED: Surge Of Cases Expected In Colorado After Thanksgiving If People Gather For Celebrations

Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Testing:

  • 37,523 tests conducted on Nov. 23 with 11.65% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
  • 10.60% daily positivity rate on Nov. 23

Hospital Data:

  • 1,613 Patients currently hospitalized, 96% of facilities reporting (+16)
  • 126 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+12)
  • 229 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+42)
  • 32% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (-1%)
  • 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 12% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+2%)
  • 48% Critical care ventilators in use (+1%)
  • 81% of ICU Beds in use (302 available)

Case Summary:

  • 206,439 cases (+4,150)
  • 12,836 hospitalized (+310)
  • 1,645,109 tested (+14,238)
  • 2,939,263 test encounters (+37,523)
  • 2,860 deaths among cases (+50)
  • 2,466 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)
  • 1,990 outbreaks (+65)

CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply