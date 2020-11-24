DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials said on Tuesday that an estimated 1 in 41 Coloradans has COVID-19. Experts warned ahead of Thanksgiving that gatherings of more than 10 people from different households have a 1 in 5 chance of spreading the virus.
On Monday, the state surpassed 200,000 cases reported since the pandemic began. Epidemiologists said daily deaths from COVID-19 could double in the next several weeks if the rate of transmission doesn’t slow.
The daily increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appears to be leveling off, but health officials said they are concerned about a possible spike after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:
Testing:
- 37,523 tests conducted on Nov. 23 with 11.65% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 10.60% daily positivity rate on Nov. 23
Hospital Data:
- 1,613 Patients currently hospitalized, 96% of facilities reporting (+16)
- 126 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+12)
- 229 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+42)
- 32% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (-1%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 12% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+2%)
- 48% Critical care ventilators in use (+1%)
- 81% of ICU Beds in use (302 available)
Case Summary:
- 206,439 cases (+4,150)
- 12,836 hospitalized (+310)
- 1,645,109 tested (+14,238)
- 2,939,263 test encounters (+37,523)
- 2,860 deaths among cases (+50)
- 2,466 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)
- 1,990 outbreaks (+65)
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.