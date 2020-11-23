CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Joe Biden, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is meeting with Pres.-elect Joe Biden, at least virtually. Hancock is the second Colorado politician to meet with Biden. Gov. Jared Polis met with the president-elect last week to discuss COVID-19 relief.

(credit: CBS)

The meeting is part of the United States Conference of Mayors organization, which includes 1,400 mayors from across the country.

Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris is also scheduled to be part of the meeting.

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. Blind says:
    November 23, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Talk about the blind leading the blind.

    Reply

Leave a Reply