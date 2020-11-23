WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two years after her death, friends of Kelsey Berreth are remembering the mother murdered by her fiance. And they still hope authorities find her remains. On Sunday night they held a vigil in Woodland Park where she lived.
Investigators believe Berreth died on Thanksgiving in 2018. She was last seen shopping at Safeway with her young daughter.
Some friends from the flight school Berreth attended recently named a tower after her in Pueblo and spoke about that on Sunday night.
“We were honored to have a season with Kelsey and we became friends with her,” said Ray Sebring, Berreth’s supervisor at DOSS Aviation, at the ceremony.
Berreth’s fiancee Patrick Frazee is now serving a life sentence in prison. Her parents have custody of the couple’s child.