(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray will make over $27 million this season. Don’t expect a dime of it to go towards buying a new car.

Last week Murray joined the Knuckleheads podcast with former NBA stars Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, and they asked him what car he drives now that he has all that money in the bank, but he told them he doesn’t own a car and won’t buy one anytime soon.

“I’m going into my fifth year (in the NBA) yet; I don’t even have a car,” Murray said. “I get rentals. So, I just drive rentals around.”

Murray later admitted that he does own a form of transportation to get around town — two scooters.

“I’m just a little bit different, man. I don’t know how to explain myself sometimes,” he said.

Last offseason, Murray signed a 5-year, $170 million deal, which was the richest contract given to a basketball player who grew up in Canada. But he says the money didn’t change the way he lives.

“I just live the same way growing up. I’m different like that. I don’t see money like that. Money is just paper.”

“I can save up for something so much bigger. Everybody is talking about the little stuff that you want to buy every now and then,” he said.

Murray led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals last season. He averaged 26.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 19 postseason games. Murray hopes to make another Conference Finals run as the season begins on Dec. 22.