DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system moving into Colorado will bring some much needed precipitation to the state, including Denver and the adjacent plains. Rain showers are expected to develop after sunset on Monday and change into snow during the overnight hours, potentially making for a slow commute Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m. Monday morning our current thinking for snow amounts in Denver and surrounding areas can be seen on the map below. We expect a sharp cut off from north to south in terms of areas with little to no snowfall and those with enough to shovel. And as we see with most storm systems the highest snowfall totals are expected to come from the higher elevations west and south of the city. Foothill locations north of Interstate 70 will see less snow than those south of the highway.
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for a large part of Colorado’s higher elevations, including the foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide south of the city. A Winter Storm Warning continues for portions of the San Juan Mountains in the southwest. All of the winter weather alerts last through Tuesday morning.
This is a fast-moving storm system with some clearing taking place as early as Tuesday evening. Wednesday looks to be a quiet weather day for Colorado with partly to mostly sunny skies. A second storm will arrive on Thanksgiving Day and it will bring more snow to the mountains and potentially some light snow showers to Denver by the evening.