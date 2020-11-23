CBS4 INVESTIGATESDPD officer suspended for derogatory comments toward Hispanic people
By Jennifer McRae
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a deer last seen near Castle Rock that is in need of help. The deer has what appears to be a band around its muzzle.

Officers need your help finding this deer so they can help it. Anyone who has seen the deer is asked to call 303.291.7227.

