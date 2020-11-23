Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a deer last seen near Castle Rock that is in need of help. The deer has what appears to be a band around its muzzle.
This deer by Castle Rock has a band around its muzzle. If residents spot it, they are asked to call it into 303-291-7227. pic.twitter.com/IZldaYkVqE
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 23, 2020
Officers need your help finding this deer so they can help it. Anyone who has seen the deer is asked to call 303.291.7227.