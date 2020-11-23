DENVER (CBS4) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention chose Colorado to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test. The announcement means the Centennial state will be tested on its ability to coordinate, communicate and share information about the vaccine distribution.
“(The) CDC is conducting the test with external partners (Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx) as well as ten jurisdictions, including the state of Colorado,” state officials stated in a news release.
Information about distribution will be shared across multiple agencies and jurisdictions.
During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to:
- Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.
- Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a fake national drug code.
- Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and ‘mock’ ancillary kits.
- Report receipt of shipper and kits.
State officials say there is a second test planned for Nov. 30 with 52 more groups and jurisdictions, however, Colorado won’t be part of the second test.