By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention chose Colorado to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test. The announcement means the Centennial state will be tested on its ability to coordinate, communicate and share information about the vaccine distribution.

(credit: CBS)

“(The) CDC is conducting the test with external partners (Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx) as well as ten jurisdictions, including the state of Colorado,” state officials stated in a news release.

Information about distribution will be shared across multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to:

  • Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.
  • Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a fake national drug code.
  • Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and ‘mock’ ancillary kits.
  • Report receipt of shipper and kits.

State officials say there is a second test planned for Nov. 30 with 52 more groups and jurisdictions, however, Colorado won’t be part of the second test.

