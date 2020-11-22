DENVER (CBS4) – After about 90 minutes of opening, the community coronavirus testing sites at Paco Sanchez Park and the Denver Human Services East were at capacity. The testing events were scheduled to last until noon.

CBS4 visited the Paco Sanchez site at noon to find no lines or personnel around.

On Nov. 18, neighbors told CBS4 they were worried about the amount of traffic coming in for testing. They said they would feel safer if the site was somewhere else.

“This is not a community site. This is half of the metro area bringing the disease to our neighborhood. All these people think they might be contagious. I feel like the disease is brought to me,” said Rachel Libowitz, a nearby neighbor.

The city says they are taking every safety precaution.

FYI, Denver! Testing sites at both Paco Sanchez Park and Denver Human Services East are at capacity and not accepting new cars in the queue. Please visit our website for future testing dates: https://t.co/jLZtm6s3Tl — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 22, 2020

According to the city’s COVID-19 Information website, the Paco Sanchez Park site will be temporarily starting Monday and lasting all week in order to launch a new site at Ruby Hill Park on Monday.

It’s not clear if the Paco Sanchez site will reopen after this week.

While the Green Valley Ranch and Denver Human Services will continue testing, all sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November, 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving and a citywide furlough day.