DENVER (CBS4) – Two weather systems are in store for the week ahead with one arriving as early as tonight in the mountains of southwest Colorado. That’s where the National Weather Service has already posted some winter weather alerts that will go into effect at 6 p.m. and last through Tuesday morning.
For today it will be mostly sunny statewide with seasonal temperatures. We expect highs in the 40s and 50s for the most part with 20s and 30s at and above the tree line. You will notice some clouds on the increase from the west and southwest by late in the afternoon. If you’re attending the Broncos game there are no weather issues to worry about other than it being a little cool in the shade.
Tonight snow will develop in the southwest mountains and slowly spread to the north and east into the day on Monday. Some rain will fall in the valleys. By Monday night and early Tuesday some rain is possible in Denver and that will potentially change over to all snow for the commute on Tuesday morning.
Early indications from computer models show the potential for a 1-3 inch snowfall in the city with some higher totals in the foothills west of town and along the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County.
We’ll get a break on Wednesday before another weather feature moves into the state on Thanksgiving Day. It will bring more mountain snow and potentially a chance for some light snow showers in Denver too.