LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police want to find a 36-year-old man they say is a person of interest in assault and robbery earlier this month. The victim, Randall Schubert, 71, later died in the hospital.
Police say Schubert was knocked off his bicycle and his personal belongings, including credit cards, were stolen. It happened on Nov. 5 in a grassy area near the Longmont Rec Center.
Edward Herbert Hoid was seen riding a green bicycle stolen from Schubert, police say. He was also seen on store surveillance images allegedly using Schubert’s credit cards.
Police say Hoid might be staying in Brady, Nebraska. He has an active felony warrant for parole violation. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police describe him as a white male, 6-feet-tall, weighing 180 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
Hoid has previously been charged with harassment, drug possession and attempted escape from community corrections.
Anyone with more information is asked to immediately call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501.